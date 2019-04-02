WATERFORD — The fifth annual American Cancer Society Bark for Life, a fundraising event to honor the lifelong contributions of our pets and the non-judgmental comfort and companionship they give cancer survivors, is scheduled to be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Waterford High School football field concession area, 100 Field Drive.
People can participate with or without a dog in the 1/2-mile noncompetitive walk.
The Waterford High School Bark for Life Committee is organizing an afternoon of activities which include pictures of people and their pets, fire engines and police vehicles, games for children and their dogs, contests, T-shirt and sweatshirt sales, gift basket drawings, adopt a stuffed pet, face painting, bake sale, vendor booths from local businesses and dogs from local dog shelters. K-9 officers from the Racine County Sheriff's Department are scheduled to be in attendance. There will also be toenail trimming for a donation by Fox Valley Veterinary Service.
Participants, vendors and raffle basket donations are wanted. To register for $5 in advance, go to www.relayforlife.org/barkwaterfordwi. Registration on site is $10. For more information contact Nancy Smith at nsmith@waterforduhs.k12.wi.us.
Bark for Life has raised more than $37,000 for cancer research in the last three years.
