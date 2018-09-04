CALEDONIA — Bark for Life will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
Bark for Life is a dog walk event that gives dog owners, and the dogs that love them, an opportunity to come together to raise funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives and create a world with less cancer.
The sample schedule includes a welcome and opening ceremony from 12:30 to 1 p.m., a silent auction from 12:30 to 2 p.m., an agility course from 1 to 2 p.m., a paint with pups DIY workshop for a $10 donation, pet portraits from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for a $5 donation, a doggie custard eating contest at 1:30 p.m., a doggie costume contest at 1:45 p.m. and closing announcements at 2:30 p.m. There will also be information on pet adoption, as well as food and vendors.
For more information, go to www.relay.acsevents.org.
