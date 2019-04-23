Try 3 months for $3

These North Shore Bank branches will hold Community Shredding Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 (rain or shine):

  • Racine Regency, 5723 Durand Ave., (materials collected and securely shred off-site).
  • Kenosha Main, 5117 Green Bay Road, Kenosha (materials securely shred on-site).

The public may drop off outdated, personal documents for secure shredding. Acceptable material for shredding includes paper with staples and paper clips.

