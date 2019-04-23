These North Shore Bank branches will hold Community Shredding Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 (rain or shine):
- Racine Regency, 5723 Durand Ave., (materials collected and securely shred off-site).
- Kenosha Main, 5117 Green Bay Road, Kenosha (materials securely shred on-site).
The public may drop off outdated, personal documents for secure shredding. Acceptable material for shredding includes paper with staples and paper clips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.