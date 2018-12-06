Try 1 month for 99¢

North Shore Bank is encouraging residents of Racine and Kenosha to drop off new, unwrapped toys for its annual Toys for Tots campaign, hosted at various local branches. Donations will be welcomed until the program concludes on Monday, Dec. 10.

Community members can drop off toys at these branches: Racine Regency, 5723 Durand Ave.; Racine Northside, 3911 N. Main St.; Racine Westgate, 4923 Washington Ave.; Union Grove, 1101 Main St.; Burlington, 116 S. Pine St.; Kenosha central, 6906 Green Bay Road, and Kenosha main, 5117 Green Bay Road.

Toys for Tots, a 70-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season.

