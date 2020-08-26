Ballroom dance classes offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Ballroom dance classes are returning to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., this fall with COVID-19 precautions in place. Beginner and intermediate classes will be taught in the Kemper Center’s Simmons gym in four-week sessions. Classes are:

"Introduction to Ballroom Dance," 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 6 or Oct. 13-Nov. 3.

"Technique Enhancement," 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 8 or Oct. 15-Nov. 5.

The classes cover basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles. Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty returns as dance instructor. She has been teaching Ballroom Dance at Kemper Center for seven years, and was previously a dance instructor at Arthur Murray for 12 years. In her youth, Dougherty took first place in the All American Dance Competition in Madison.

Instructors and students will be required to wear masks during classes. Capacity will be limited so that couples can socially distance while they dance together.

Lessons cost $75 per couple. To register, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.

