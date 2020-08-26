 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ballroom dance classes offered
0 comments

Ballroom dance classes offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Ballroom dance classes are returning to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., this fall with COVID-19 precautions in place. Beginner and intermediate classes will be taught in the Kemper Center’s Simmons gym in four-week sessions. Classes are:

  • "Introduction to Ballroom Dance," 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 6 or Oct. 13-Nov. 3.
  • "Technique Enhancement," 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 8 or Oct. 15-Nov. 5.

The classes cover basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles. Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty returns as dance instructor. She has been teaching Ballroom Dance at Kemper Center for seven years, and was previously a dance instructor at Arthur Murray for 12 years. In her youth, Dougherty took first place in the All American Dance Competition in Madison.

Instructors and students will be required to wear masks during classes. Capacity will be limited so that couples can socially distance while they dance together.

Lessons cost $75 per couple. To register, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Military News
Faith & Community

Military News

Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashlee N. Cannon, daughter of Genefer Jones of Racine and Jerry Cannon of Fulton, Md., will depart Misawa Air Base …

Ask Mr. Dad: Joining a family with teens
Faith & Community

Ask Mr. Dad: Joining a family with teens

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm marrying a woman who has two teenagers from her previous marriage. This is my first marriage, and although I like her kids, I'm a little worried about how I'll do as a stepfather of teens. Any suggestions?

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News