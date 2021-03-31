Ballroom dance classes offered at Anderson Arts Center

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS
KENOSHA — "Ballroom Dance" classes will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11-June 1, in the Kemper Center's Simmons Auditorium at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
Beginner couples will be taught basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba, and other classic styles. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements after a long quarantine.
Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty returns as the dance instructor. She has been teaching ballroom dance at Kemper Center for eight years, and was previously a dance instructor at Arthur Murray for 12 years.
Instructors and students will be required to wear masks. Capacity will be limited so that couples can socially distance while they dance together.
The cost is $75 per couple. Single dancers and all ages are welcome. Following the May 11 session, the next four-week session will begin on June 8. For more information or to sign up, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.