Ballroom Dance Classes offered at Anderson Arts Center
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering ballroom dance classes.

"Beginner Ballroom Dance Class" is offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5-26. Couples will be taught basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles.

"Enhanced Ballroom Dance Class" is offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7-28. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements.

Classes are held in the Kemper Center’s Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. The cost is $75 per couple. Single dancers and all ages are welcome. For more information or to register, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.

