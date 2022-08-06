Balloonfest photo contest winners announced

WATERFORD — The Waterford Union High School District organized the Waterford Balloonfest July 20. A photo contest was held with specific categories.
The grand-prize winner was Arlene Torres of East Troy for “Girl Basket” in the Over 21/Storytelling category. Other winners are:
- Over 21/Balloon: James Evans, Waterford, first place for “Drone School”; Barbara Peterson, Lake Geneva, second for “On Ground.”
- Over 21/Activities: Rachel E. Drown, Waterford, first place for “Flag”; David S. Rubenstein, East Troy, second for “Car Push.”
- Over 21/Storytelling: Jessica Yadon, Lake Geneva, second for “Girl Ponytail.”
- Under 21/Balloon: Katie Zimmerman, Burlington, first place for “Fire Inside Balloon”; Taylor Jacobson, Waterford, second for “Orange Light.”
- Under 21/Activities: Esme Evans, Waterford, first place for “Dog Bubbles”; Rebecca L. Przybysz, New Berlin, second for “Man Dog.”
- Under 21/Storytelling: Gianna Gast, Waterford, first place for “Brownd Dog Balloon”; Ryan Lafferty, Kenosha, second for “Balloons People Viewing.”
The contest was organized and judged by Kathy Jo Kohl of KK Photography, Terry Alby of Alby Photography and Erika Rausch (KK Photography intern). Local businesses donated the prizes for first- and second-place winners of each category. For more information, visit the KK Photography Facebook page.