RACINE — The Compassionate Friends will hold its annual balloon launch for bereaved parents, grandparents, siblings, family members and friends at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, in the Racine Room at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Balloons will be released into the air in remembrance of the children who passed away. After the balloons have been released, people are encouraged to stay and share their stories about their loved ones with others.
The Compassionate Friends is a national organization with more than 660 chapters throughout the United States and has a presence in over 30 countries around the world. Their mission is to offer support to every family experiencing the death of a child, sibling or grandchild and help others better assist the grieving family.
The Racine chapter of the TCF meets the last Tuesday of every month (except December) in the lower level of Ascension All Saints Hospital.
