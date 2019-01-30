RACINE — Volunteers are needed to help in the Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties annual Great Backyard Bird Count, set for Feb. 15-18. No birding skills are needed.
Participants would count birds in their backyards or other locations such as public parks for a minimum of 15 minutes on one or more days of the event then report findings online at www.BirdCount.org. Their results will help scientists in determining a bird census, where birds are being found, and how to protect them and the environment, among other goals.
Volunteers across the globe are expected to take part in the 22nd annual event. Participants have included those who reported from Kenosha, Racine and other local areas. The count is arranged by Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, with support from Wild Bird Unlimited. In 2018, nationwide, the five species reported most often were northern cardinal at number one, dark-eyed junco, mourning dove, American crow and blue jay.
Last year, the GBBC set a record number of species reported worldwide, with 6,310. It also had a record number of completed checklists submitted, with 176,905.
For more information, call Rick Fare, Hoy Audubon Society education committee chair, at 262-902-9020.
Bird walk
In other news, the Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties is hosting a bird walk along the Racine lakefront at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Birders of all experience levels are welcome to join the free walk.
The event is a search for waterfowl and gulls and begins at Myers Park, located east on 11th Street to the lake, southwest of Gateway Technical College. Participants will walk north along the shore to the Racine harbor. People may bring binoculars and a spotting scope if available. People should watch the Hoy website for any last-minute, weather-related changes. Go to hoyaudubon.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.