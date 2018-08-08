WATERFORD — The third annual Back the Badge Golf Outing will be held Monday, Sept. 10, at Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive.
The purpose of this outing is to allow officers from all Racine County departments to enjoy a day of golf, food, and fun sponsored by local business and citizens who “Back the Badge.” In turn, the officers participate in raising funds through raffles and auctions to support the Band of Blue Foundation (bandofblue.org) to help support the lives of the children of fallen officers.
While the outing itself is not open to the public, there are many ways to support the event:
- Send a financial donation to Back the Badge, P.O. Box 68 Waterford WI 53185.
- Donate a raffle or auction item at 228C N. Milwaukee St. or arrange for pickup by calling 262-534-7100.
- For $50, a person can attend the prime rib buffet dinner at 6 p.m.
- Volunteer at the event by calling 262-534-7100.
For more information, visit the “Back the Badge Golf Outing and Dinner" Facebook page.
