MILWAUKEE — YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) invites racial justice supporters and donors to attend the 15th annual "An Evening to Promote Racial Justice" event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St.
This milestone anniversary features music, buffet reception and a riveting keynote presentation by Emmy-award winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa.
Hinojosa is a distinguished news anchor and reporter who covers America’s untold stories and highlights today’s critical issues. As the anchor and executive producer of the Peabody Award-winning show "Latino USA," which is distributed by NPR, and anchor and executive producer of the PBS show "America by the Numbers with Maria Hinojosa," she has informed millions about the changing cultural and political landscape in America and abroad. Born in Mexico City and raised in Chicago, Hinojosa will bring to the podium her straightforward viewpoint on “Immigration and the Impact on Women & Families of Color.”
The evening highlights YWCA SEW’s unparalleled leadership in the realm of racial justice and includes the presentation of two awards — Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women.
Tickets cost $75 and $100, and $25 for students. To purchase program tickets, go to ywcasew.org.
