Award to provide new children's books

RACINE — A new grant award to UW-Madison Extension aims to increase reading and literacy among children in Racine and Kenosha counties whose parents are involved in the justice system.
UW-Madison Extension’s Literacy Link project was selected to receive an award of $21,000 — $7,000 of which was allocated to Racine and Kenosha counties — to provide new, high-quality children’s books. The Literacy Link aims to promote language and literacy skills in children, as well as foster healthy family relationships between young children and their justice-involved family members. With the award, the program will provide more than 5,000 new books to children across the state. The books will be distributed to jails, libraries, courts and other community spaces where children in justice-involved families interact, at no cost to the families.
“With this award, we are supporting families in providing literacy-rich experiences for their children during parental involvement with the justice system,” said Pam Wedig-Kirsch, school readiness and family resiliency educator for Extension Racine County. “We are also creating opportunities for parents to maintain their relationships with their children through reading and other literacy activities.”
The children’s books will be used to:
- Educate parents who are involved with the justice system on ways to use books to create positive interactions with their children.
- Connect children with their parents through a recorded reading program.
- Add literacy opportunities to visiting areas in justice settings.
- Provide books to children visiting their parents, building their home libraries.
- Create child-friendly, literacy-rich video visiting spaces.
First Book, the nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for children in need, awarded the funds as part of its OMG Books Awards: Offering More Great Books to Spark Innovation, a program that will give more than $4.7 million in funding to distribute 1.5 million brand new books and eBooks to children living in low-income communities in 33 U.S. states and territories.
Awardees are using the funding to select books and eBooks from the First Book Marketplace (fbmarketplace.com), First Book’s eCommerce platform, that best meet the needs of the children they serve.
Access to adequate resources is one of the greatest contributors to educational success in the United States. Research indicates that just the presence of books in the home improves educational outcomes, yet low-income communities across the U.S. are plagued by vast “book deserts” — with one community having only a single book per as many as 830 children.
Eligible educators, librarians, providers and others serving children in need can sign up to receive resources from First Book outside of OMG Books Awards at firstbook.org/join.
