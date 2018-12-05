RACINE — Autism Solution Pieces will hold a free Christmas karaoke celebration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Careers Industries, 4811 Washington Ave.
There will be photos with Santa, crafts with the elves, and snacks and hot cocoa with Frosty. For reservations, call 262-639-3041 or 262-497-5890, or send email to autismsolutionpieces@gmail.com.
