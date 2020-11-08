Author's book follows life of Helen Perry Curtis

Is this your first book? No. I have a record of academic publishing, but this is the first book I have written for a broader audience.

How long did it take you to write the book? Five years.

Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available through my website (see below). The book can also be purchased at Racine Heritage Museum.

Is the book available at the library? Yes.

Website readers can visit for more information: helenperrycurtisbio.com.

