Author's book follows life of Helen Perry Curtis

Name: Laura Gellott
Age: 68
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Occupation: Retired UW-Parkside professor
Title of book and publisher: “Helen Perry Curtis and the European Trip of a Lifetime,” Parafine Press, 2020
Synopsis of book (plot): Helen Perry Curtis (1888-1980) was by turns a suffragist, museum administrator, YMCA volunteer in France during World War I, interior designer, free-lance writer and world traveler. In 1937 she published Jean & Company, Unlimited, the charming story of an American girl’s first encounter with Europe. That book fictionalized Helen’s travels through Europe with her daughters. I read Jean & Company many years ago, and it inspired my love of European history and travel, resulting in my career as a professor of European history.
In 2015, I located Helen Perry Curtis’s granddaughters. They had in their possession their grandmother’s letters, diaries and photo albums. Drawing on these resources, I have traced Helen’s life from her Nebraska childhood to New York, New Jersey and across the European continent during the first half of the 20th century. In so doing, I tell the real-life story behind a beloved childhood book.
Is this your first book? No. I have a record of academic publishing, but this is the first book I have written for a broader audience.
How long did it take you to write the book? Five years.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available through my website (see below). The book can also be purchased at Racine Heritage Museum.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
Website readers can visit for more information: helenperrycurtisbio.com.
