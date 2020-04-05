Author's book focuses on the cycle of life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Name: Louise Suzanne Boyd

Age: 54

Current city/residence: Salem in Kenosha County

Connection to Racine County: Gateway Technical College

Occupation: Self-published author

Title of book and publisher: “Dimensions of Transition,” Suzanne Slonczewski-Simonovich, Suzanne@sunshinesentiments.com

Synopsis of book: We are all traveling on different roads in life; sometimes our ground is shaken by uncontrollable circumstances. This book offers hope and reassurance to those who have experienced a shift in their own lives. The book can help change our perspective towards grief and helps enlighten our path forward. This process consoles and teaches us that the cycle of life continues as well as the love for those who have passed before us. Life and death are entwined, and we cannot have one without the other. For every person dying a new life is created. As we evolve, we grow and learn to stand firm, encompassing empathy and understanding not only in ourselves but for others.

Is this your first book? No, my third book.