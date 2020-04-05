Author's book focuses on the cycle of life

Name: Louise Suzanne Boyd
Age: 54
Current city/residence: Salem in Kenosha County
Connection to Racine County: Gateway Technical College
Occupation: Self-published author
Title of book and publisher: “Dimensions of Transition,” Suzanne Slonczewski-Simonovich, Suzanne@sunshinesentiments.com
Synopsis of book: We are all traveling on different roads in life; sometimes our ground is shaken by uncontrollable circumstances. This book offers hope and reassurance to those who have experienced a shift in their own lives. The book can help change our perspective towards grief and helps enlighten our path forward. This process consoles and teaches us that the cycle of life continues as well as the love for those who have passed before us. Life and death are entwined, and we cannot have one without the other. For every person dying a new life is created. As we evolve, we grow and learn to stand firm, encompassing empathy and understanding not only in ourselves but for others.
Is this your first book? No, my third book.
Why did you write this book? I felt it was important to help people look at grief from a new perspective and to incorporate the experience of their loss into their daily lives. To understand the value of this loss and what it all means. To be grateful to all the life experiences they face because they make us who we are. A loss is a tragedy, but it is also a new beginning for those who have passed on and an awakening to us all here. There is always a hidden meaning in everything we go through.
I am hoping that the readers will trust and believe and listen to those subtle whispers within their soul which I also call the flame. This flame will lead them in the right direction and will continue to burn throughout their journey as it lights their path forward.
How long did it take you to write this book? Three years.
How did you get interested in writing: Through the intense pain and heartache of losing Elianna, I had nowhere to turn but within. This is when I found my soul voice and my gift to write. I began to write about my own journey of sadness as well as the amazing signs from our dearest daughter which were of great comfort during the early stages of grief. I wanted friends and family to know that Elianna is still with us but in a different way. It was then that I decided to write my first book, “Journey to the Rainbow” along with my sister, Mandy, who also writes and gladly contributed some magical pieces.
Where is the book available for purchase? www.journeytotherainbow.net. I highly recommend reading “Journey to the Rainbow” before reading “Dimensions of Transition.”
Is the book available at the library? No, not yet.
If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or via fax at 262-631-1780.
