Author William Greer to hold book signing

RACINE — William Greer, author of "Walker's Way," will visit the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, to speak about his recently published historical fiction novel.

The novel explores the historic role of Black people in the Civil War and settling the west through the life of fictional cowboy, Joe Walker.

The Racine Unified School District has partnered with the museum for this event to promote the importance of Black history and encourage students who have an interest in history, reading and writing. Greer, a Horlick High School graduate, credits his English teacher as a source of encouragement that contributed to his pursuit of writing.

Greer's novel will be available for purchase.

