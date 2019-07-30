KENOSHA — Hospice Alliance is hosting special guest speaker and author, Kimberly C. Paul, for her community presentation of “No Matter What, a Movement Starts with an Empowered Community” as part of her Live Well Die Well Tour at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Women's Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave.
With wit and positivity, Paul will also discuss her book, "Bridging the Gap — Life Lessons of the Dying" and her observations and experiences through her nearly 20 years in hospice care.
Paul brings an understanding of the difficulty people have in broaching the end of life topic. She shares her insights and demand for celebrating a life well lived, as she embarks on her adventure of speaking throughout the United States with her German Shepherd, Haven, by way of RV.
Anyone interested in learning more about adding life to days especially when facing end-of-life is welcome to come. For more information, contact Megan Frazer at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org, call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.
To learn more about Paul go to www.deathbydesign.com.
