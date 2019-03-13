Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — The Carthage History Department and Division of Arts and Humanities welcome alumnus, historian, and award-winning author Jon Kukla to campus to give a free presentation on his latest book, “Patrick Henry: Champion of Liberty.” The presentation will take place at noon Wednesday, March 20, in room 159 of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Kukla's book received the Slatten Prize for Biography from the Virginia Historical Society, and was a finalist for the 2018 George Washington Prize and the Library of Virginia’s People’s Choice Award.

Patrick Henry is famously remembered for saying “Give me liberty or give me death.” But his rich contribution to American independence consisted of far more than one line from one speech. Kukla’s book restores the American patriot to his important place in the nation’s early history.

