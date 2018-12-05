Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Friends of the Racine Public Library will sponsor a presentation and book signing with Ed Anhalt at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Adult Department of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Anhalt will discuss his book, "Mandatory Reading — Open Your Mind to 18 of Life's Most Important Questions."

Anhalt is an author, artist and scholar who played in a rock and roll band, was a Peace Corps volunteer in Iran, a high school/college pedagogue and dean who created and produced more than 125 promotional events, sold souvenir outfield dirt from a World Series, had an audience with Pope Paul and marketed the King Solomon Mines in Israel.

Copies of the book will be sold with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

