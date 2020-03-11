Author to discuss book at UWP

SOMERS — Beth Brownson will present and discuss her recently published book entitled “Palestinian Women and Muslim Family Law Since 1920” during a free program from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Oak Room of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.

In her book, Brownson sheds new light on Palestinian Muslim women’s agency in shari‘a courts from the British Mandate period to the present. Her extensive archival research on wife-initiated maintenance claims, divorce and child custody cases deepens our understanding of women’s position in the courts. Using court registers and interviews, Brownson uncovers a variety of ways women have manipulated the system to their benefit despite its patriarchal bias.