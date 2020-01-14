Author's book based on life of grandmother

Name: Rich Hebron
Age: 31
Current town/city of residence: Chicago
Connection to Racine County: Grew up in Raymond and attended Union Grove High School
Occupation: Life enthusiast and public speaker
Title of book and publisher: "Milly Moves to the Farm," Blue Byron Books
Synopsis of book (plot): Is life on a farm really better than city life? Margo visits her Grandma Milly on her farm, but instead of enjoying the wide-open spaces, she keeps her eyes glued to her tablet. When Grandma Milly needs milk, Margo is ready to order it through an app. Only then does Margo discover that her grandma once lived in the city — just like her. Grandma Milly tells the story of moving from the city to the farm as a young girl. She faced challenges that Margo couldn’t believe — like milking a cow and using a bathroom outside.
Through the tale of Grandma Milly’s resilience, Margo learns the importance of a positive attitude and determination. So much so, that she even feels inspired to try farm life for herself.
Is this your first book? This is my second book.
Why did you write the book? The book is based on my grandmother, Ardine Hebron, who moved from the city of Milwaukee to the farm in Raymond as a young girl during the Great Depression. I think it’s important to share the message of positivity and perseverance. Understanding hardships endured by past generations allow us to be grateful for the present, and it inspires us to carry these values into the future.
How long did it take you to write the book? One year.
How did you get interested in writing? There was a time in my life when my head was overcrowded with too many thoughts, and I had trouble sorting them. I began writing and found it to be an effective tool to communicate my emotions and ideas to the world.
Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.
Is the book available at the library? Upon request.
Is a book release party planned? Yes, it will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Old Settlers Inn, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: @richhebron and morethanrich.co.
