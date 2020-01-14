Author's book based on life of grandmother

Why did you write the book? The book is based on my grandmother, Ardine Hebron, who moved from the city of Milwaukee to the farm in Raymond as a young girl during the Great Depression. I think it’s important to share the message of positivity and perseverance. Understanding hardships endured by past generations allow us to be grateful for the present, and it inspires us to carry these values into the future.

How long did it take you to write the book? One year.

How did you get interested in writing? There was a time in my life when my head was overcrowded with too many thoughts, and I had trouble sorting them. I began writing and found it to be an effective tool to communicate my emotions and ideas to the world.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.

Is the book available at the library? Upon request.

Is a book release party planned? Yes, it will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Old Settlers Inn, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: @richhebron and morethanrich.co.

