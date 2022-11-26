Author Bill Mueller to speak at Racine Heritage Museum Dec. 4

RACINE — Every family has its stories, according to author Bill Mueller. By sharing his stories of growing up on a Wisconsin farm in the 1950s and 60s with 10 siblings, Mueller hopes to inspire others to preserve their own tales of family life.

The Kenosha native will tell such stories from his latest book “Time to Ship Another Steer” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. No registration is required for the free event.

“Bill’s stories, and the kind and humorous way he shares them, beautifully reflect life experiences shared by so many in this area,” said Chris Paulson, RHM executive director. “His presentation will resonate deeply with lots of people.”

“Time to Ship Another Steer” focuses on rural life on the Mueller family farm, located along Highway 31, just south of Highway KR. During their time on the farm, Bill’s parents and their 11 children raised sweetcorn, melons, raspberries and tomatoes, and baled hay all over Racine and Kenosha. “We’d sell over 1,000 pints of raspberries every year,” Mueller said.

He and his brothers learned to run farm equipment at a young age, and everyone did their part to get the work done. Like many families, they faced some serious challenges, but they also had a lot of fun together, according to Mueller. His book’s title, “Time to Ship Another Steer,” refers to what his parents did when another bill came due, while raising 11 children.

Mueller credits his parents — who were married for 70 years — with creating the close-knit family that he and his siblings still enjoy today. “Family was so important to my mother,” he said. “She would always make the most of every day.”

A graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Mueller is also the author of “Come Drive With Me!,” which blends humor with common sense tips from his time as a driver’s education instructor. He spent most of his career teaching eighth grade government and history for 34 years in Iowa, where he and his wife Audrey live. Mueller still teaches driver’s ed and, when he’s not teaching, writing or storytelling, he enjoys bicycling, swimming, gardening and spending time with friends and family, including his eight grandchildren.

Copies of Mueller’s books will be available for sale at the Dec. 4 event. Also available will be copies of Audrey Mueller’s book, “Take a Visual Walk.” It is a children’s book featuring Audrey’s photography, accompanied by her poetry. For more about the Muellers and their publications, visit their website at driversedbill.com.

