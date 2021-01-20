 Skip to main content
ATTITUDES AND STEREOTYPES EXPLORED
RACINE — Implicit Bias Training will take place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Participants will have the opportunity to examine the automatic associations people make between groups of people, and stereotypes about those groups. Workshop leaders will use a variety of activities, small and large group conversations, and individual reflection time to help us deepen our understanding of implicit bias and the ways it impedes our ability to connect with communities of color. They will also help us begin to name our implicit biases and learn ways to keep them in check.

Team members include David Liners, executive director of Wisdom; Aaron Hicks, coordinator at Wisdom; Cherie Thunder, Menikanaehkem, Menominee Reservation; Elissa Watson, SOPHIA, Waukesha; and Frank Davis, EXPO, Madison.

The free workshop is a part of the Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism Series.

To register, go to Dominican Center for Justice Resources website, racinedominicans.org/dcjr, or call 262-898 4094.

