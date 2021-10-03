 Skip to main content
Athletic shoes wanted for recycling

RACINE  — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering the Reuse-Your-Shoes program as part of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 16.

This unique program allows citizens to donate used athletic shoes to save landfill space and help conserve resources. All brands of mud-free athletic shoes are acceptable. Shoes should not be tied together.

Athletic shoes may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon in barrels located in the parking lot at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

