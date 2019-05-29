{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold an open house from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive. 

Visitors will be able to view planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the moon through the observatory and members' telescopes.

If weather looks marginal, go to www.rasastro.org or call 262-878-2774.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments