Ask FoodWIse: Saving money on food

FoodWIse is a community nutrition education program within the Institute of Health and Well-Being at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. Part of its education focus is food security. With no short-term signs of inflationary easing, more people are looking for strategies to stretch their food dollars. Some answered questions received are:

Q. We tend to throw out a lot of food, mostly leftovers. How can I avoid this?

A. Using leftovers can make for an easy meal, saving you time and money. Stretch leftover meat such as beef, chicken or pork by adding vegetables, rice or noodles to use in a stir fry or casserole. Take leftover stir fries, chili or vegetables to stuff baked potatoes. An entire leftover rotisserie chicken can make a great soup broth or use leftover meat to make a chicken salad. Opening a can of corn, diced tomatoes and black beans with leftover meat makes for quick and easy quesadillas or burrito bowls.

Q. Meat has skyrocketed in price. How can I save money?

A. For meat you often eat, purchase on sale, in bulk and freeze for future use. You can also purchase lower-cost cuts of meat and trim the fat yourself. Save money by buying less meat and varying your protein intake by supplementing with lower-cost lean proteins such as beans, eggs, lentils and peas. Peanut butter is a great low-cost protein as well.

Q. How can I save money at the store?

A. Establish a grocery-game plan. Planning meals using food you already have and utilizing sales flyers can keep you under or within budget. First, see what you have in your freezer, refrigerator and pantry to get meal ideas. Read sales flyers and use coupons, savings apps and loyalty programs to purchase what is on sale. Once you know what you need to purchase, make a grocery list and stick to the list to stay on budget. If you make meals to have leftovers, think about ways you can stretch the leftovers to make a quick and easy meal the next day.

In addition:

Check the unit price, which is the s

maller price on the product’s store shelf label which lists the cost by weight (example: price per ounce). Compare unit pricing between brands and sizes to see which gives you the most for your money.

Look for store-brand items instead of national brand names.

For produce, buy fresh when in-season or on sale. If not in-season, consider purchasing frozen or canned (low/no sodium for canned vegetables and purchase canned fruit packed in 100% fruit juice).

Q. Are there ways I can stretch my EBT food benefits for my family?

A. There are some programs you can utilize your EBT to stretch your food dollars:

Individuals receiving food benefits can use EBT to purchase seeds and food-bearing plants to grow vegetables and herbs.

Some local farmers markets in the area allow for EBT use and some farmer markets in neighboring counties have EBT dollar-matching programs. Check out FoodWIse’s Farmer Market Website to learn more. Go to

.