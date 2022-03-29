Ascension taking Volunteen program applications

RACINE — Students who are 14 years old and older (by June 13) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center.

“While we are currently kicking off the application process for students who would like to volunteer during the summer months, we have a large number of students who volunteer during the school year, too,” said Cindy Clemens, Volunteer Services director. She went on to say that the summer program can lead into school year volunteering if a student is interested in staying on after the summer program concludes.

“The students bring an added dimension of enthusiasm to our departments and everyone loves to see them here,” said Clemens. “For many, it’s a way to explore healthcare as a career.”

Those interested in being considered for the program should request an application packet without delay by contacting Sandy Wahl, volunteer coordinator, via email at sandy.wahl@ascension.org or call 262-687-4292.

