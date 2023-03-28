RACINE — Students who are 14 years old and older (or who will be by June 9) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center. This summer program will run June 12-Aug. 25.
Students are required to attend an information meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 4 or 6 in the Ascension All Saints Racine Room (use Health Pavilion entrance, 3821 Spring St.). Reservations to attend a meeting are required by Thursday, March 30. Call or email Patricia Brekke at 262-687-8070 or patricia.brekke@ascension.org with the following information:
- Student’s name
- Home address with zip code
- Home or mobile phone number with area code
- Meeting preference date. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend with the student.
It is anticipated that approximately 50 students will be placed this summer.