RACINE — Students who are 14 years old and older (or who will be by June 9) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center. This summer program will run June 12-Aug. 25.

Students are required to attend an information meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 4 or 6 in the Ascension All Saints Racine Room (use Health Pavilion entrance, 3821 Spring St.). Reservations to attend a meeting are required by Thursday, March 30. Call or email Patricia Brekke at 262-687-8070 or patricia.brekke@ascension.org with the following information:

Student’s name

Home address with zip code

Home or mobile phone number with area code

Meeting preference date. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend with the student.

It is anticipated that approximately 50 students will be placed this summer.