Ascension seeking volunteers

Ascension at Home-Hospice for Racine and Milwaukee is accepting volunteers.

The mission of Ascension at Home-Hospice is to honor life and offer hope to individuals facing a life-limiting illness by supporting them with compassion, integrity and excellence. Hospice is about helping individuals at the end of life live each day to the fullest in dignity and peace.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Patient Visitors: In the patient’s home, a nursing home, or hospital, providing non-medical care and support.

Patient Visitors with Certified Pets: In a skilled nursing facility, group home or an assisted Living facility.

Veteran to Veteran Visitors: making sure every veteran is thanked and recognized for their service to the country through a “pinning ceremony,” and by providing non-medical support and care in patients home, a nursing home, or hospital.

Musician Visitors: In a patient’s home, a nursing home or hospital. Instrument must be portable to take room-to-room.

Memory Bear Sewers: Create Memory Bears using patient’s clothing, in your own home or with a group of other sewers. Bears are given back to the patient’s family upon completion. Pattern and supplies provided.

Administrative and clerical: keep records updated and help direct volunteers and patients.

Volunteer visits become a part of the patient’s Plan of Care. Volunteers will be provided orientation and training as well as the required TB tests. Contact Linda Delgadillo, coordinator of hospice volunteers, at 414-455-9359 or Linda.Delgadillo@compassus.com. People can also sign up through the Volunteer Center of Racine's database.

