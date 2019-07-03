{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Associates at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., are collecting food and supplies for veterans in Racine through Friday, July 19.

Donation containers are located at all Ascension All Saints Hospital entrances as well as in the cafeteria and Radiology Department.

Food items that veterans need most include spaghetti sauce, Chef Boyardee, rice, fruit cocktail and canned fruit, ketchup and mustard, pancake mix, jelly, syrup, coffee and dry creamer.

Other items in need include socks, undershirts, underwear, bed sheets, pillowcases, towels, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dish soap, toiletries, toilet paper, paper towel, cleaning supplies and gas or grocery store gift cards.

Donations go to veterans who have established residency at the James A. Peterson Veteran Village on Yout Street.

