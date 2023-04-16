In an email exchange my niece wrote that her mother — that would be my sister-in-law — had trouble with her hearing aids and quit wearing them.

My father did that, too. He kept his hearing aids in the junk drawer in the kitchen, keeping the pencils, masking tape, playing cards and treasured sundries company.

I believe that’s not unusual.

I often think of the song lyrics “It’s so hard to find a rich man in ten with a satisfied mind.” I would rewrite that as “It’s not unusual to find a hearing aid wearer who is not satisfied.”

Count Yours Truly among them.

After years of needing hearing aids, I decided to get them when I agreed to finish an unexpired term of clerk of session in the church I attend.

The aids were not faultless. I quickly enlisted the help of a session member to tell me what was said.

Oh, the volume was fine but I had problems grasping everything that was said, not only at session meetings but overall. It’s easier to understand some people than others — depending on speech patterns, dialect, voice tone, what have you.

My late friend Clarence in Lester Prairie — a small town in Minnesota 135 miles southeast of Parkers Prairie — had the same problem.

He would tell friends: “I can hear you but I can’t understand you.”

Our church has had five female pastors over the last 20 to 30 years. I have understood some better than others but none perfectly.

My old church in Minnesota, which I occasionally attend, has male pastors. I generally have understood almost every word they have uttered.

On the other hand, I’m happy that none of the guys hugged me after the service as the ladies do.

I also have resorted to using closed caption while watching TV. But the words often are flashed on and off so rapidly I can’t read them. Especially when watching “Jeopardy.”

Another problem I learned after I got hearing aids is that my ears produce more wax than the amount of beeswax a hive of honey bees produces in a year.

Sometimes the ear lady would use a tool that resembles a nut pick to remove a couple pounds of wax.

Ear lady? Hey, that’s easier for me to say than audiologist.

Another problem I had was that the receiver of my left aid kept coming out.

The ear lady would vary the length of the tube connecting the main part to the receiver but successes were temporary.

Then last year the audiology department I had patronized was eliminated so I switched to a venue in Oak Creek.

My new ear lady ordered new receivers that fit into the outer ear. That problem was solved. But the hearing problem wasn’t.

I have another appointment scheduled with the new ear lady. Maybe she will advise me to get new ears.

Friends have said I should have gone to the VA and I could have saved money and had better luck. Clarence got his hearing aids through the VA.

Note to hearing aid vendors: Please don’t fill my mailbox with pamphlets and brochures.

My new ear lady knows what she is doing and I am staying with her.