As I See It: Wingspread good place for G7 talks

It’s too bad the Group of Seven 2020 conference won’t be held at Donald Trump’s golf resort in Florida. With all the television coverage we could have seen what the place looks like.
Yes, there is a a ban on governmental officials making financial gain from foreign and domestic governments. But one would think there are two or three intelligent persons in Washington, D.C., who could work out a formula under which the resort would be compensated for expenses. What is left over could be placed in the Social Security fund.
Having said that, it’s not too early to promote the Wingspread Retreat and Executive Conference Center in Wind Point for the 2027 G7 conference. Wingspread has been the site of numerous high-level conferences, often involving foreign leaders.
Good photo setting
When I was a reporter, I covered a session at Wingspread in which one of the central figures was a rising star in the United Nations. I don’t remember the young man’s name or nationality but there was speculation he would someday be the UN secretary general. Alas, he never was.
Anyway, the political leaders from the world’s seven largest advanced economies would be thrilled to have their group photo taken in front of that Frank Loyd Wright-designed structure.
If more space would be needed, the group could meet at Roma Lodge. There are adequate parking lots to accommodate the TV trucks and vans. There, G7ers could enjoy a spaghetti dinner and play bocce ball.
When the group isn’t solving — or creating — world problems, RYDE buses could take then on a tour of Racine County including the Wind Point Lighthouse, North Beach and Wisconsin Avenue where they would read a plaque next to the side entrance of the Journal Times. It will say “The Emmert Dose Memorial Door named in memory of a nondescript wannabe wordsmith who for 60-plus years wrote drivel and nonsense for this newspaper.”
Visit Foxconn complex
Next, the group would visit the Foxconn complex to see how 13,000 people can work together without tripping over each other. Then, after passing Sylvania-Foxconn International Airport, the G7ers would be taken to beautiful Downtown Waterford where street construction would finally be nearing completion, followed by lunch on the bank of the Fox River.
On the night before the conference ends, the group would sit under a tent at the German Men’s Club in beautiful Downtown Racine and hear a polka band play “On Wisconsin” and “The Kringleville Polka.”
In 2027 my grandson will be the Racine County executive and Van Wanggaard and Greta Neubauer will be the state’s U.S. senators. They would present the G7ers with parting gifts: Kringle, Nestle bars, Glade air fresheners and subscriptions to The Journal Times.
