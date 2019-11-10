As I See It: Wingspread good place for G7 talks

It’s too bad the Group of Seven 2020 conference won’t be held at Donald Trump’s golf resort in Florida. With all the television coverage we could have seen what the place looks like.

Yes, there is a a ban on governmental officials making financial gain from foreign and domestic governments. But one would think there are two or three intelligent persons in Washington, D.C., who could work out a formula under which the resort would be compensated for expenses. What is left over could be placed in the Social Security fund.

Having said that, it’s not too early to promote the Wingspread Retreat and Executive Conference Center in Wind Point for the 2027 G7 conference. Wingspread has been the site of numerous high-level conferences, often involving foreign leaders.

Good photo setting

When I was a reporter, I covered a session at Wingspread in which one of the central figures was a rising star in the United Nations. I don’t remember the young man’s name or nationality but there was speculation he would someday be the UN secretary general. Alas, he never was.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyway, the political leaders from the world’s seven largest advanced economies would be thrilled to have their group photo taken in front of that Frank Loyd Wright-designed structure.