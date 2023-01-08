As I See It: What to look for this year

Again Yours Truly has has followed the time-honored tradition of at least two years of asking Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant to perceive what lies ahead in 2023 for Racine County. The fearless forecaster’s accuracy rate in previous peeks into the pending period’s noteworthy newsmakers has hovered close to .000.
The solemn, silent, sincere seer sensed what’s in store by gazing into the glistening glass of an inverted brandy snifter at Infusino’s Restaurant in Racine. Clever Clarence, a calm, classy, Caledonia coin collector and cognac connoisseur, envisioned these eventual events.
- Foxconn will announce that it will hire 15,000 persons at its Mount Pleasant site to manufacture windshields and headlights for the electric vehicles it said would be built here but aren’t.
- Former President Donald Trump will purchase the former YMCA facility in Downtown Racine. He will convert it into a museum to display 25,000 Wisconsin votes for him in 2020 that were stolen.
- Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will hold a press conference near the abandoned water tower on the former Frank’s kraut cannery in the Franksville area. They will announce that since the month of August has no major holidays, they are proclaiming every Saturday of August Sauerkraut Saturday in Racine and Kenosha counties.
- A Lester Prairie, Minn., developer will ask the City of Burlington for permission to build a 24-unit condominium complex on the shore of Echo Lake near the dam. The Burlington Plan Commission will deny the request, issuing this statement: “We will not permit the construction of any building on the site you propose. Not by a dam site!”
- Shortly after that the Burlington Liars Club will issue a statement: “That comment about a dam site is so old it didn’t even get honorable mention in the 1931 Liars Contest.”
- Football will play a big role in 2023. Retired NFL linebacker JJ Watt will move back to Wisconsin and play for the Racine Raiders.
- The Racine Unified School Board will grant a request from Walden III High School to field a football team. The Walden Walloping Wreckers will stun the sports world by winning the state championship.
- Rapper LL Cool will give a pep talk to the Waterford High School football team before it takes the field against Union Grove.
- The Racine County Fair entertainment list will include Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, U2, Miley Cyrus, Patti LaBelle and Happy Harry, the Hungarian Harmonicist.
- Rochester Republican Robin Vos will announce his candidacy for Republican nomination for president of the United States. His running mate would be Connecticut businessman Tim Michels.
- Prince Harry and Meghan will rent an apartment in Belle City Square, developed on former Horlick Malted Milk Co. property, while they participate in the Salmon-a-Rama fishing contest.
- The Racine Park and Recreation Department will put a ferris wheel on he site of the burned-out Lakeview Community Center. Riders will get bird’s eye views of the adjacent Racine Zoo.
- Both houses of Congress will unanimously adopt the Old Goat Columnist bill co-sponsored by Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson and Rep. Bryan Steil. It will require 90-year-old newspaper columnists to undergo annual examinations to see if their heads contain anything beside eyeballs and ear drums.
Emmert Dose is retired from The Journal Times news department. To contact him, write to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403, or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.