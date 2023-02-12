I often receive old goat email messages from other old goats. Most of them look back at the 1950s as if that decade was the Golden Era of Human History. (Many old goats think it was. Especially the music.)

I received one recently that focused on 1955. But this one didn’t come from an old goat. It came from a young lady who was a kid in 1955. In fact, it was she who suggested I turn it into a column. I will be sure to forward to her all the nasty letters this column provokes.

I remember 1955 as a good year. The Korean War was history, children played outside, Marilyn Monroe’s white dress flared up when she stood on a subway grate, Downtown Racine and Uptown were thriving, West Racine and the Flat Iron business district were thriving, Taylor Avenue and 16th Street businesses were thriving, the North Shore railroad transported sailors from Great Lakes Naval Training Station to Racine, young drivers in parents’ cars were scooping the loop, the word “text” was associated with the word “book,” nothing was iconic nor went viral, young men wore white bucks, people wore hats, Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn struck out Cubs batters, Ford brought out the Fairlane model and nobody reported finding classified documents in former President Truman’s attic in Independence, Mo.

America was great.

This email, written as if it were 1955, asks, “Did you hear the Post Office was thinking about charging 7 cents just to mail a letter?”

We old goats remember 3-cent stamps and penny post cards. I recall the penny postcard my parents received from a neighbor before we had a telephone.

It began, “Say, Wednesday is Fred’s birthday.”

Fred’s wife, Ida, invited my parents to help Fred celebrate his birthday.

The writer expresses awe that gas costs 25 cents a gallon, and that a ballplayer signed a $50,000 contract. (They earn that much today on the first morning of spring training). He also fears the sales of Volkswagon cars “is going to open the door to a whole lot of foreign businesses.”

“I never thought I’d see the day all our kitchen appliances would be electric,” the writer continues. “They’re even making electric typewriters now.”

The as-if-it-were-1955 writer also is concerned that “if they raise then minimum wage to $1 (an hour), nobody will be able to hire outside help at the store.”

That comment is still heard but the amount is higher.

Actually, I earned $1 an hour three years earlier when I worked for a threshing crew near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 74 miles east-northeast of Sacred Heart. The job was called “spike pitcher.” I climbed atop every wagon load of oats bundles coming in from the field and pitched bundles into the threshing machine. If we didn’t move from one farm to another and threshed from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m., I made $8!

When I told one farmer how much he owed me, his wife complained it was too much. Hey, that’s better than the disgruntled reader a few years ago who wondered why The Journal Times paid me anything. And now, so do you.