As I See It: Was bird drumming or drilling?

I don’t know if either of my readers remembers when I wrote that I occasionally take my daily walk on the neglected roads in Mound Cemetery. It’s usually a nice, quiet walk.

But on a recent walk, we were entertained. No, not by The Grateful Dead. By a woodpecker pecking wood. (Well, that may be a redundancy. What would a woodpecker peck if a woodpecker wouldn’t peck wood?)

It started its rat-a-tat rhythm as soon as we crossed the bridge. The sound came from high in a leaf-deprived tree but we couldn’t see it. And throughout the cemetery we could hear Woody hammering away so loudly that I thought the tombstones would tremble.

Hey, wouldn’t Trembling Tombstones be a good name for a band?

But, to borrow a phrase from author Max Shulman, I digress.

I thought either the wood was exceptionally hard or the woodpecker had a blunt beak. I assumed it was drilling for dinner. As I understand, woodpeckers hear bugs crawling around in trees and peck away at the wood until it reaches the bug, then grabs it with its long tongue.

I don’t know if our entertainer was a Redheaded, Blond, Downy or Uppie woodpecker. But the sound reminded me of my childhood on a farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 27 miles southwest of Maple Plain, where I unsuccessfully tried to diminish the population of red-headed woodpeckers with my BB gun. I mistakenly thought they were destroying trees.

Since then I have learned that woodpeckers don’t peck healthy trees. They feed on bugs living in dead or decaying trees.

And I also leaned that the drilling and pecking might signal that it is building a nest or announcing it has built a nest and is looking for a co-inhabitant. Pecking wood is a woodpecker’s method of communication. It’s called drumming.

So I wonder if the communicating character we heard was Woodpecker World’s Gene Krupa complaining about the $900,000 cost of Michael Gableman’s probe of the 2020 election.

Broken promise

I don’t know if it’s considered a sin but I broke a promise. A promise to myself.

I had decided to observe No Mow May and promised myself I would not cut grass in May. The aim was to allow bees coming out of hibernation to take advantage of dandelions, violets and clovers for pollinating procedure. As usual, I had a nice crop of dandelions, as did neighbors on either side of my property.

But near the end of the month the lawn was not a candidate for the cover of Better Homes & Gardens magazine. It was, in short, long. And ragged and unsightly. With Memorial Day coming, I wanted a neat lawn so I could position a half-dozen small flags and a dozen or so mini-flags on both sides of my sidewalk and along the driveway. So on the 28th of May, I broke my promise and cut the grass. Shortly after that, the neighbors mowed their lawns.

Frankly, I did not see one bee hovering around my dandelions. They probably are Dose bees who put off pollinating until some other time.

To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

