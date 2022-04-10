As I See It: Tomorrow we honor the king

Have you made plans for tomorrow? April 11 is, as you most likely know, King Gambrinus Day.

According to tradition, if you walk into a bar on April 11 and say “Happy King Gambrinus Day,” the bartender will give you a free beer.

Because of his invention in Germany in 1251, the human race is indebted to King Gambrinus. In fact, he often is referred to as Saint Gambrinus.

His invention is just as important, and many will tell you more important, than the inventions and developments by these people:

Eli Whitney, who invented the cotton gin, thus assuring my Army buddy, a Texas farmer, a good living.

Elias Howe, who invented the sewing machine after being needled by his seamstress wife to give her a hand.

Cyrus McCormick, who invented the reaper, making grain harvesting less grim.

Nathaniel Briggs, who invented the washing machine, resulting in washboards becoming decorative wall hangings and museum pieces.

George Washington Carver, who exploited the peanut, eventually leading to the election of President James Earl Carter Jr.

Abner Doubleday, who invented baseball so people had something to watch while eating those peanuts.

Alexander Graham Bell, whose invention of the telephone has long been considered a smart move.

None of these people have days set aside to honor their achievements. King Gambrinus does.

He invented beer.

More precisely, he added hops to a beverage Germans had been drinking.

King Gambrinus is so revered in the brewing business that statues of him stand in La Crosse and Milwaukee on the sites of the former G. Heileman and Pabst breweries.

Here’s how it came about.

In a conversation with Gunther Schlitz, Reinhold Pabst, Wolfgang Blatz, Gottfried Heileman and Johann Miller, Gambrinus said, “I’ve been thinking of coming up with something better to drink during Oktoberfest.”

“Well, hop to it,” advised Helmut Leinenkugel who had just joined the group.

So the good king did.

News of Gambrinus’s new beer spread around the world faster than televised coverage of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Now, if you believe all this about King Gambrinus, prepare to be shocked. It’s false news — even the free beer bit. King Gambrinus is a legend, a mythical figure in the same vein as Paul Bunyan, Foxconn’s “Generation 10.5” facility and St. Urho, who drove grasshoppers out of Finland.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to get a free beer Monday. There’s no prohibition against trying to get a free glass of pilsner or lager. Happy King Gambrinus Day!

Hallelujah

On the first Sunday of Lent during “Time with Children,” the Rev. Sarah Walker Cleveland, co-pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, started to explain the importance of the word “Hallelujah.”

“We never say the word ‘Hallelujah’ during Lent,” she told the group.

Came a question from a young girl, “Then why did you say it?”

During the rest of the session, Pastor Sarah talked about “the word we don’t say during Lent.”

