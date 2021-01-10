As I See It: This will transpire this year

In early December I had in mind this opening paragraph for my January 2021 column:

The nice thing about January is that we won’t see or hear anyone singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for the next 11 months.

But then in an email exchange with an erudite young lady, she wrote that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is her favorite Christmas song.

Well, I reasoned that if that intelligent chick who pens Pulitzer-worthy prose like that song I will have to reconsider my column opening.

And out of respect for her, I DID NOT PUSH THE MUTE BUTTON the next time I heard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as I used to do.

So I decided I would settle for my second planned paragraph:

The other nice thing about January is that 2020 is history and perhaps I can look forward to going to one of my favorite restaurants for shepherd’s pie and go with my sons to Sunday brunch at a German restaurant.

Having little else nice to say about January, I contacted Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant who sees the future by peering into a brandy snifter at various Racine County liquid refreshment parlors. But, he explained, because of COVID-19, he hasn’t gone anywhere.