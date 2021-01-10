 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As I See It: This will transpire this year
0 comments
AS I SEE IT

As I See It: This will transpire this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In early December I had in mind this opening paragraph for my January 2021 column:

The nice thing about January is that we won’t see or hear anyone singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for the next 11 months.

But then in an email exchange with an erudite young lady, she wrote that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is her favorite Christmas song.

Well, I reasoned that if that intelligent chick who pens Pulitzer-worthy prose like that song I will have to reconsider my column opening.

And out of respect for her, I DID NOT PUSH THE MUTE BUTTON the next time I heard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as I used to do.

So I decided I would settle for my second planned paragraph:

The other nice thing about January is that 2020 is history and perhaps I can look forward to going to one of my favorite restaurants for shepherd’s pie and go with my sons to Sunday brunch at a German restaurant.

Having little else nice to say about January, I contacted Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant who sees the future by peering into a brandy snifter at various Racine County liquid refreshment parlors. But, he explained, because of COVID-19, he hasn’t gone anywhere.

Luckily for me, Clever Clarence had just finished drinking a brandy old-fashioned, Wisconsin’s official cocktail, and could see a few future events in the residue of that glass. He said if I waited until he drank two more, he could foresee the entire year. But I said I don’t have the space for a whole year’s worth.

This, he said, is what will happen this year:

— The Racine County Economic Development Corp. will talk Progressive Corp. into contracting a Racine County firm to produce commercials for Progressive that actually make sense. In return, Progressive will donate Flo’s white uniform to Bethania Lutheran Church’s Thread by Thread clothing ministry.

— Ex-President Donald Trump will buy Foxconn property in Mount Pleasant and develop a private golf course. Trump will build a 14-story palace in Kansasaville, establish the Cheeseheads Party and announce he is a candidate for governor of Wisconsin.

— State Rep. Robin Vos of Rochester will buy the former Park/Capitol Theater building in West Racine, remodel it and expand his popcorn business to produce Robust Racine Karmel Korn Kringle and Robust Racine Peppered Popcorn Pizza.

— President Joseph Biden will appoint Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson ambassador to Antarctica and will nominate retiring Racine Police Chief Art Howell to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

— The State Legislature will unanimously adopt a recommendation by Gov. Tony Evers that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” be named Wisconsin’s Official Favorite Christmas Song.

Emmert Dose

Emmert Dose

To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On
Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News