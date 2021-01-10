As I See It: This will transpire this year

In early December I had in mind this opening paragraph for my January 2021 column:
The nice thing about January is that we won’t see or hear anyone singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for the next 11 months.
But then in an email exchange with an erudite young lady, she wrote that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is her favorite Christmas song.
Well, I reasoned that if that intelligent chick who pens Pulitzer-worthy prose like that song I will have to reconsider my column opening.
And out of respect for her, I DID NOT PUSH THE MUTE BUTTON the next time I heard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as I used to do.
So I decided I would settle for my second planned paragraph:
The other nice thing about January is that 2020 is history and perhaps I can look forward to going to one of my favorite restaurants for shepherd’s pie and go with my sons to Sunday brunch at a German restaurant.
Having little else nice to say about January, I contacted Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant who sees the future by peering into a brandy snifter at various Racine County liquid refreshment parlors. But, he explained, because of COVID-19, he hasn’t gone anywhere.
Luckily for me, Clever Clarence had just finished drinking a brandy old-fashioned, Wisconsin’s official cocktail, and could see a few future events in the residue of that glass. He said if I waited until he drank two more, he could foresee the entire year. But I said I don’t have the space for a whole year’s worth.
This, he said, is what will happen this year:
— The Racine County Economic Development Corp. will talk Progressive Corp. into contracting a Racine County firm to produce commercials for Progressive that actually make sense. In return, Progressive will donate Flo’s white uniform to Bethania Lutheran Church’s Thread by Thread clothing ministry.
— Ex-President Donald Trump will buy Foxconn property in Mount Pleasant and develop a private golf course. Trump will build a 14-story palace in Kansasaville, establish the Cheeseheads Party and announce he is a candidate for governor of Wisconsin.
— State Rep. Robin Vos of Rochester will buy the former Park/Capitol Theater building in West Racine, remodel it and expand his popcorn business to produce Robust Racine Karmel Korn Kringle and Robust Racine Peppered Popcorn Pizza.
— President Joseph Biden will appoint Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson ambassador to Antarctica and will nominate retiring Racine Police Chief Art Howell to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
— The State Legislature will unanimously adopt a recommendation by Gov. Tony Evers that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” be named Wisconsin’s Official Favorite Christmas Song.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.