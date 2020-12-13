As I See It: The guy we call Santa

If you see photos or illustrations of Santa in the 19th and early 20th centuries, you may notice they look a tad different than the Santa we know. An illustrator named Haddon Sundblom was commissioned by Coca-Cola in 1931 to come up with a Santa who would symbolize Christmas and be a realistic figure. Sundblom turned to Moore’s poem and came up with the Santa Claus who is still promoting Coca-Cola. That’s the Santa we see in major department stores in large cities, in a chalet in West Racine and in Village Square Park in Union Grove.

The difference is that Moore’s Saint Nick was a small elf who arrived in a miniature sleigh pulled by tiny reindeer. Have you ever wondered if Moore questioned how a tiny Santa could handle a big bag of toys while descending a chimney?

And why did Moore decide there were eight reindeer and how long did it take to dream up the names Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen?

Those were the reindeer we who are older than Bavaria grew up knowing, even memorizing. Then, in 1949 cowboy singer Gene Autry recorded “Rudolph, the Red-nosed Reindeer,” giving us nine sleigh pullers I understand Gene’s wife urged him to record it. I wish she had kept her mouth shut.