As I See It: The guy we call Santa

The works of Shakespeare go on forever. Every college in the universe and many high schools offer classes on Shakespeare. Obituaries of veteran actors include Shakespeare roles they played. Even people who are not Shakespeare buffs may utter such phrases as “Wherefore art thou?” and “Out, (you silly old) spot.”
The only Shakespeare I recall is this joke I heard about 70 years ago: A man, annoyed when a boy repeatedly teased him about his bowed legs, suggested the boy do something more useful, such as study Shakespeare. The boy took that advice and the next time he saw the man remarked “Forsooth! What manner of man is this who walketh with legs in parentheses?”
Of course, Shakespeare isn’t the only writer whose work lives on. We often recall Robert Frost’s words “Good fences make good neighbors.” Motivational speakers, whether they live in a van down by the river or elsewhere, may quote John Greenleaf Whittier’s “Don’t Quit.” And every New Year’s Eve, we sing or hear “Auld Lang Syne” by Robert Burns.
But for long-term effect on the public, Clement Clark Moore is the all-time champion. His 1862 poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” — also known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” — gave us the jolly man with snow-white beard and round belly that shook like a bowlful of jelly that we all know as Santa Claus.
As I understand, the Dutch transformed St. Nicholas into Santa Claus. Their Sint-Nicolaas became Sinter Klas and eventually Santa Claus in America.
If you see photos or illustrations of Santa in the 19th and early 20th centuries, you may notice they look a tad different than the Santa we know. An illustrator named Haddon Sundblom was commissioned by Coca-Cola in 1931 to come up with a Santa who would symbolize Christmas and be a realistic figure. Sundblom turned to Moore’s poem and came up with the Santa Claus who is still promoting Coca-Cola. That’s the Santa we see in major department stores in large cities, in a chalet in West Racine and in Village Square Park in Union Grove.
The difference is that Moore’s Saint Nick was a small elf who arrived in a miniature sleigh pulled by tiny reindeer. Have you ever wondered if Moore questioned how a tiny Santa could handle a big bag of toys while descending a chimney?
And why did Moore decide there were eight reindeer and how long did it take to dream up the names Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen?
Those were the reindeer we who are older than Bavaria grew up knowing, even memorizing. Then, in 1949 cowboy singer Gene Autry recorded “Rudolph, the Red-nosed Reindeer,” giving us nine sleigh pullers I understand Gene’s wife urged him to record it. I wish she had kept her mouth shut.
Oh, it’s a cute song, with an anti-discrimination theme but children today know only Rudolph’s name, without giving thought to the other eight. I think it’s an insult to Moore’s poem. Eight is enough.
Rudolph first appeared in a Montgomery Ward coloring book in 1939 created by Robert May. It’s too bad May and the songwriter, May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks, didn’t write about Reginald, the scarlet-schnozzed Rangifier terandus. That would be hard to sing.
