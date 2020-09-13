As I See It: Tasty Danish breakfast

The key words in that last paragraph are “did,” “were” and “was.”

Last month, rioting thugs, goons and punks destroyed the 110-year-old Danish Brotherhood Lodge and numerous business places and vehicles after a police shooting. One poor excuse for a human being threw a plastic bottle filled with concrete and hit Danish Brotherhood Lodge member Robert Cobb, 71. Cobb was protecting the building which included a mattress store by spraying rioters with a fire extinguisher. He suffered a broken jaw and other injuries.

Reportedly, 30 businesses in the area were destroyed or damaged. Seeing aerial views of those structures almost makes one cry.

Among photos taken by reporters and photographers is one showing lodge member Duane Kreier going through the rubble that had been then lodge. He reported finding a skeleton key, miniature anchor, journals and photo albums. Will anyone find the cast iron aebleskiver pans and if so, would they be usable? Probably not.

Kreier said the lodge wants to put up a new building but at a different location with more room for parking.

I hope it does. I also hope the lodge finds cast iron aebleskiver pans so we can enjoy those pancake balls in a dining room in view of the red and white Danish flag. It probably would be in the morning so I would have coffee instead of the Danish beer.

