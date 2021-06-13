As I See It: Speaking to Knapp, J.I. Case

After living in beautiful Racine County 61 years, I finally visited Mound Cemetery in West Racine.

I have driven past it countless times, even lived a few blocks from it for two years but until last month had never entered the 55-acre cemetery. My son and I went there last month for our daily walk.

We drove on the roads that meander around the various mounds (there are 14), then parked near Jerome Increase Case's mausoleum. (I learned later that's a no-no, that we have to park in the visitor parking lot.)

I got out and said, “Hi, Jerry, I used to drive one of your tractors when I lived on a farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 61 miles northeast of Danube.”

Never mind that the esteemed Racine industrialist had been a resident of Mound Cemetery more than 40 years when that tractor was built. Also, that Case VAC tractor was not one of the company's stellar models. When my teenage friends argued that the John Deere, Farmall and Allis-Chalmers tractors their fathers owned were the best, I said nothing.

I also promised to Jerry that when I become the mayor of Racine, I will issue an executive order to waive the rules and allow the internment of the bones of his famous race horse Jay-Eye-See on the Case plot.