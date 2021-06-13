As I See It: Speaking to Knapp, J.I. Case

After living in beautiful Racine County 61 years, I finally visited Mound Cemetery in West Racine.
I have driven past it countless times, even lived a few blocks from it for two years but until last month had never entered the 55-acre cemetery. My son and I went there last month for our daily walk.
We drove on the roads that meander around the various mounds (there are 14), then parked near Jerome Increase Case's mausoleum. (I learned later that's a no-no, that we have to park in the visitor parking lot.)
I got out and said, “Hi, Jerry, I used to drive one of your tractors when I lived on a farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 61 miles northeast of Danube.”
Never mind that the esteemed Racine industrialist had been a resident of Mound Cemetery more than 40 years when that tractor was built. Also, that Case VAC tractor was not one of the company's stellar models. When my teenage friends argued that the John Deere, Farmall and Allis-Chalmers tractors their fathers owned were the best, I said nothing.
I also promised to Jerry that when I become the mayor of Racine, I will issue an executive order to waive the rules and allow the internment of the bones of his famous race horse Jay-Eye-See on the Case plot.
The Case mausoleum is not the only impressive structure in Mound Cemetery. Among other notable mausoleums, obelisks or tombstones are those for William Horlick, whose malted milk tablets provided nourishment for thousands of people (and tasted good, too); James Rood Doolittle, U.S. senator who supported President Lincoln during the Civil War; Herbert Fisk Johnson Jr., third generation president of the home products manufacturer; Henry Mitchell, wagon and later auto maker; N.D. Fratt, meat packer, bank founder and state senator who donated land on which Fratt School was built; and luggage maker M.M. Secor, the only Racine mayor on whom an assassination was attempted. Secor's tombstone asks, “Why did a good God create a bad devil.”
We have returned to Mound several times for our walks. After the first visit, I asked Cutie Computer for information. I found an interesting seven-minute video and a lengthy history which noted that the mounds created by nomadic Native American Woodland Mound Builders are more than 1,000 years old and that originally there had been dozens in our area. Some, in fact,were also found in the Town of Norway, Village of Raymond and City of Burlington. And I read that Dr. Philo Hoy and Increase Lapham excavated some of the original 60 mounds in the cemetery and discovered skeletons and, in two mounds, pottery.
I also learned that Capt. Gilbert Knapp rests peacefully in Mound Cemetery. I called the cemetery office and asked where I would find the good captain. The nice lady, who didn't know Knapp founded Racine, said there are maps of the cemetery outside the office door. She then gave me the location of Capt. Knapp's grave. After searching for several minutes on our next visit we found it.
I approached the attractive, weather-worn marker aid said, “Thank you for founding this city, Gil. But I wish it would still be called Port Gilbert instead of Racine.”
If you have never been to Mound Cemetery, I recommend it. At least, take note that one of the mounds is in the northwest corner near the intersection of West Boulevard and Kinzie Avenue.
And if you want to pay respect to Gilbert Knapp, he lies in Block 9, Lot 35, Grave 7.
