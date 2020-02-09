As I See It: Soothsayer sees Dems at Smolenski Park

Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant, a sincere seer who foresees the future by peering into inverted brandy snifters at various Racine County gin joints, thinks he knows what went wrong when he saw the Green Bay Packers defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl LIV.

“I should have had the glass washed after I finished my drink,” the sociable psychic sighed. “The residue gave me a blurred image.”

With the confidence of a sacked quarterback calling the next play, Clever Clarence has issued a list of his latest visions, this time visualized by peering into a clean Stella Artois beer glass at Tailgaters Bar and Grill.

Clever Clarence, who preserves his precious prophesies on a clipboard in a cloistered cluttered clothes closet, claimed these events will become breaking news:

The Democratic Party has to find a new venue for its national convention when the air conditioning system in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum breaks down. The party convenes in Smolenski Park in Mount Pleasant because of its internationally-famous beer garden. After three days of enjoying award-winning local craft beers, the delegates nominate Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar for president.

Klobuchar, hoping to get Wisconsin back as a Blue State, names Racine Mayor Cory Mason as her running mate.

Republicans, hoping to keep Wisconsin a Red State as well as appealing to women voters, nominate Rebecca Kleefisch, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor, for vice president.

Eighteen people announce they are candidate in the special election for mayor. Racine voters elect Racine Zoo Director Elizabeth Heidorn in a write-in vote.

Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross accuses Bernie Brewer of stealing Cubs catchers’ signs. Bernie responds, “That’s an ASTROnomically mean accusation.”

Prince Harry and bride Meghan Markle build a vacation home, dubbed Windsor II, near English Settlement Church. They settle on Racine County because Prince Harry wants his daily fix of kringle and Meghan wants to meet people in the Town of Norway and learn how to make lefse and lutefisk.

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady announces he plans to finish his career with the Racine Raiders. Raiders Coach Wilbert Kennedy welcomes the announcement, commenting, “It will be nice to have an experienced guy as our backup quarterback.”

President Donald Trump makes a telephone call to the Racine County Fair office and says, “I will buy 1,000 cream puffs if you allow me to drive a Case tractor in front of a packed grandstand. My attorney, Rudy the Rhymer, said to me, ‘I want you to know that’s not quid pro quo’.”

Wisconsin Gov. Homework Evers asks the State Legislature to proclaim Scrubbing Bubbles the official state bathroom cleaner.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside archaeology students unearth a fossil of a prehistoric male goose on the shore of Tichigan Lake. International scholars agree that the fossil is the long-lost Waterfordaus Tichigander.

To contact Emmert Dose, write to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

