As I See It: Some people quick to find fault

There is always somebody finding fault with someone or something. It’s almost an epidemic.

Take that TV commercial last month for Peloton stationary bikes.

It showed a man giving his wife a Peloton bike for Christmas followed by his wife taking selfies of herself enjoying riding it. Peloton pulled the commercial after critics said it was sexist. According to the critics, the husband gave his wife the bike because he wanted her to lose weight and she rode it to please him.

Awesome gift

I was thinking of saying, “Sexist? What a crock of baloney. As I see it, the only “ist” involving a $2,245 Peloton bike would be “elitist.” It would be an awesome gift. And if someone rides it regularly, that person is interested in keeping fit, keeping the heart and lungs strong, more than likely prolonging one’s life.”

But what do I know? I’m old and naive, not attuned to modern thinking and millennial mores. One must be careful what one says or does because one may be labeled some sort of “ist.” I thought Peloton was just trying to sell stationary bikes. I wonder how many critics are overweight people who don’t give a rip about fitness. Oops, that’s another comment ripe for fault-finding, isn’t it?