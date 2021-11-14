As I See It: Riding in the country

‘Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” was a song written by Duke Ellington and recorded by him and many others. Thanks to Papa Pandemic, that applies to me.

I haven’t gotten around much except for “ist” appointments — ophthalmologist, dentist, podiatrist, audiologist, therapist and vaccinatists. Did you say “vaccinatists” isn’t be a word? Well, it should be.

To get out of the house, I ride with my son, Chris, to look at the crops in western Racine County every week, weather permitting. Often we take Highway A west to one of my favorite church buildings, English Settlement United Methodist, before turning around. Sometimes we take Church Road past the Squire farm where we have often attended Christmas Eve services in the barn. Now and then we come back on Highway K through beautiful Downtown North Cape and beautiful Downtown Husher.

Last month we took different routes.

Rustic roads

A couple of months ago during downsizing I found a Journal Times obituary of Earl Skagen, Racine County’s first highway commissioner. Skagen came up with the idea of designating and preserving smaller, less-traveled distinctive two-lane roads as “Rustic Roads.” Among features: tree-lined, rugged terrain, native vegetation, wildlife and agricultural vistas. There are seven Rustic Roads in Racine County, 122 statewide, identified by yellow and brown signs and labeled with the letter “R” and a number.

The Racine County Rustic Roads are:

R2: North from Burlington on Honey Lake Road, Maple Lane and Pleasant View Road to Highway D, continuing north on Maple Drive to Highway 83. (7.9 miles.)

R5: Loomis Road from Highway 164, north to Fries Lane and the intersection of Fries Lane and Highway 36. (3.1 miles.)

R25: Oak Knoll Road from County Highway DD to its junction with Highway D. (2.6 miles.)

R30: Includes portions of Hillcrest, Hanson, Division and Malchine roads between highways K and 36. (2.3 miles.)

R37: Three Mile Road, beginning at 108th Street east to its intersection with 80th Street. (

gth:

1.8 miles.)

R42: Hoosier Creek Road from Highway JB to Highway 142 via Brever Road or Wheatland Road. (5.71 miles.)

R43: Highway B from Highway 11 south to Highway 142 in Kenosha County. (3.7 miles.)

(We traveled the opposite direction on some routes, often both directions.)

I told Chris that colorful October would be a good time to drive on Rustic Roads. (That was before stories about Rustic Roads in Wisconsin appeared in The Journal Times and other newspapers. In fact, Aaron Rodgers may still have been clean-shaven, had a short haircut and tested negative for COVID-19.)

Our first trip was well before peak color. The most vivid color we saw was a yellow school bus on tree-lined Three Mile Road which we were privileged to follow as it stopped every 45 yards to pump out pupils.

Shortly after that, more color — a ring-necked pheasant playing traffic cop in the middle of the road, making us wait until he walked away.

We rode on a few of the Rustic Roads that day, then went back several times and traveled on all. We saw impressive new homes and stately old homes, a variety of interesting barns, handsome horses, tree-lined roads with gentle curves, wetlands, the statue of Col. Heg, ponds, areas ideal for wildlife, corn fields and bean fields, a dairy farm and, on R43, a restaurant I remember as Auctioneer Inn. I recall writing a restaurant review about it in the 1970s. It was the only place where I liked the eggplant.

Wisconsin author Hamlin Garland wrote “Main-Traveled Roads.” I enjoyed traveling on and writing about lightly-traveled Rustic Roads.

