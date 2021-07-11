As I See It: Prom has oldies, goodies

Oldies but goodies for my age set are Dean Martin singing “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime” and Patti Page singing “The Tennessee Waltz.” Or Les Brown and His Band of Renown with Doris Day singing “Sentimental Journey.”

Or Dinah Shore singing “See the U.S.A. In Your Chevrolet.”

Oh, wait. That was how she ended her weekly TV show. Dinah’s hits included “Buttons and Bows” and “Shoo Fly Pie and Apple Pan Dowdy.”

Music for my age group’s prom would be Guy Lombardo or Tex Beneke. Maybe Artie Shaw’s “Begin the Beguine.” For the jitterbug lovers, we’d hear Glenn Miller’s “In The Mood” or “Little Brown Jug.” Or we would swing and sway with Sammy Kaye.

Those bands were always well-dressed. The men wore matching suits or sport coats, The women wore classy gowns. And they seemed to enjoy playing and singing. No musician ever looked as if he or she were in such agony one should call 911.

The term “oldies, but goodies” reminds me of the time a radio deejay said he would play some old-time music. He played 1990s music.