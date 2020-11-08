As I See It: Obama's personal greeting

I saw you on TV a few times last month. Lucky you, you’re getting out. Due to the coronavirus, I seldom see or am seen by anyone. Well, I did wave to Neighbor Kevin a couple of weeks ago. Oh, yes, I had an appointment with the tooth lady last month for a drill and fill, which was no thrill.

Please tell Michelle I miss seeing her on TV late night talk shows when she often spoke about the importance of healthy diet. That reminded me of the 1980s when my late bride packed rice cakes in my lunch. You remember rice cakes, those discs that tasted like paper and made you wish you had a salt shaker?

It was good to hear from you, Barack, but I have no idea what you wrote. I can’t read anything smaller than a newspaper headline. Nor do I drive a car. But that’s a plus. I can buy more beer with the money I save not buying car insurance or license plate tabs.

I assume your letter mentioned the presidential election. Wasn’t that a doozy?

Do you remember the 2008 campaign when Rush Limbaugh said your brother was living in a hut in Africa? Is he still there? Or did you do as Melania Trump did — have family members emigrate to the United States and apply for citizenship?