As I See It: Obama's personal greeting

In the days before the presidential election, I received letters from President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Charles Schumer. They generally started with the greeting of Dear (Concerned American, Fellow Republican, Fellow Democrat, Clueless Schnook) and included forms I could sign to give them some of my heirs’ inheritance. Schumer begged me to “Ditch Mitch.” As if I were expected to move to Kentucky and vote for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s opponent.
My answering machine also had calls from Trump. But he wasn’t asking for money. Probably has enough. Anyway, he didn’t say I should return his call.
One day I received a letter from Barack Obama. It opened with the greeting, “Dear Emmert.” I was flattered — awed in fact. Barack Obama thought so much of me he called me Emmert.
Well, after receiving such a personal letter it was only right, in fact socially responsible, that I reciprocate.
I wrote:
Dear Barack,
How are you? I am fine. How are the wife and family?
How goes it with the only president to ever host a Beer Summit? The Donald, I heard, does not drink so there were no beer summits the last four years. He did, however, invite a championship football team to The White House for greasy hamburgers.
I saw you on TV a few times last month. Lucky you, you’re getting out. Due to the coronavirus, I seldom see or am seen by anyone. Well, I did wave to Neighbor Kevin a couple of weeks ago. Oh, yes, I had an appointment with the tooth lady last month for a drill and fill, which was no thrill.
Please tell Michelle I miss seeing her on TV late night talk shows when she often spoke about the importance of healthy diet. That reminded me of the 1980s when my late bride packed rice cakes in my lunch. You remember rice cakes, those discs that tasted like paper and made you wish you had a salt shaker?
It was good to hear from you, Barack, but I have no idea what you wrote. I can’t read anything smaller than a newspaper headline. Nor do I drive a car. But that’s a plus. I can buy more beer with the money I save not buying car insurance or license plate tabs.
I assume your letter mentioned the presidential election. Wasn’t that a doozy?
Do you remember the 2008 campaign when Rush Limbaugh said your brother was living in a hut in Africa? Is he still there? Or did you do as Melania Trump did — have family members emigrate to the United States and apply for citizenship?
Take care of yourself, Barack. I will look forward to your next letter in 2024 when two Wisconsinites will be the presidential candidates — Republican Tommy Thompson and Democrat Racine native Gwen Moore.
Your old friend,
Emmert
