As I See It: No lawn mowing in May

It was the second Sunday in May (Hi, Mothers) and I still hadn’t mowed (or would you prefer the word “mown”?) my lawn. Know what? I won’t mow it this week, either. Or the next.

It has nothing to do with my pending application for membership in the procrastinators’ prestigious pragmatic program MIDILIT (Maybe I’ll Do It Later. If Then) or my long association with OLAL (Once Lazy, Always Lazy).

I am participating in that new worldwide program No Mow in May.

I know neglected lawns irritate the dedicated lawn manicurists who spread fertilizer and herbicide on their lawns and water the grass so it will grow so they can mow it and annoy humankind with their million-decibel leaf blowers.

But there’s a sane reason for No Mow May. It allows native pollination-friendly plants such as dandelions, violets and clovers to grow and flourish so bees coming out of hibernation can get at their assigned tasks of pollinating.

Actually, I have been doing my part in that role for years. Ask my neighbors and they will tell you that almost every year I have one of the finest crops of dandelions in Racine County. Well, some use adjectives other than “finest.”

Many people don’t care for dandelions but it’s hard to find a mother whose heart doesn’t melt when she receives a tiny bouquet of fresh dandelions from a loving child — especially on Mother’s Day.

Not only does my lawn provide a haven for dandelions, a good share of it is clover, which makes bees dance with joy. Sometimes they take a few minutes off their pollinating procedure to fly around my face buzzing hymns of appreciation. A couple of years ago, a representative of a lawn service company told me he didn’t like the clover in my lawn. I didn’t tell him he should see my back yard with its pretty purple flowers. I think they are the blossoms of creeping charlie or creeping something or other.

I confess I often have dug out dandelions with that long two-pointed gizmo and pulled out the creeping stuff. But grass says, “Forget it, Buddy. We’re not growing there again.” So, yes, I need serious lawn rehab.

But not this month.

Grammatical error

If you read my column last month — unlikely, I admit — you may have heard a strange whirring sound. That was my late grammar teachers and journalism instructors spinning in their graves.

After listing several inventors and their inventions, I wrote “none of these people have a day set aside to honor their achievements.” Well, every third-grader knows the word “none” is singular, a contraction of “no one.” So the sentence should have read “has a day set aside to honor his achievement.”

I mentioned this shortcoming to half of my readers in an email. She replied, “No one will notice.”

