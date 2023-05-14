A recent column by a gentleman named Ivan Raconteur caught my attention.

Ivan writes for the Herald Journal, which reports news in six or more communities including Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota six miles south of Winsted where the Herald Journal is published.

The column was titled “Words we could eliminate.”

Among them, Ivan wrote, are “always” and “never,” which he said may be harmful when speaking to others as well as inaccurate — such as “You always mess up,” and “You never listen to me.”

Another word Ivan doesn’t like is “very.”

Why say “She is very angry,” when saying ‘She was furious,’ is more meaningful.

I have often thought “very” is a very useless word. Although I suppose, “I love you very much,” has more oomph than simply, “I love you.”

The column reminded me of my days in journalism school at a university which has custody of The Paul Bunyan Ax where Professor George Hage red-penciled needless words in our copy.

As in “totally destroyed.” “Destroyed” is total.

I recall when Journal Times reporter David Pfankuchen wrote “tepid 56 degrees.”

Editor Verne Hoffman asked Dave, “What is 56 degrees if it isn’t tepid?”

The story ran without the word “tepid.”

I think of this when I read that investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of a fire.

If they determine a cause, that’s exact. Also needless are “currently,” as in “currently leading,” or whopping,” as in “whopping $10 billion,” or “now,” as in, “The center is now open.”

Likewise, there is no need for “yet” in “not yet decided,” “back” in, “He struck out back in the first inning,” or “perfectly” in “perfectly clear.”

Nevertheless, I like some modifiers as in “squeaky clean” and “toasty warm.”

Now that I am on my soapbox, allow me to condemn the words “irregardless” and “reiterate.”

The correct words are “regardless” and “iterate.”

To iterate means you are repeating something. Hence, reiterate would mean you are repeating what you are repeating.

And if someone says, “I literally died laughing,” I want to ask, “How long did it take the undertaker to remove the smile from your face?”

Literally means that the words mean precisely what they say.

Because I am 13 in dog years, I am among a minute minority objecting to seeing “kids” in print.

In my copy editing days, I urged reporters to use the word “children” or if writing about education use “pupils” for children in elementary school, “students” for grades above that.

One seldom sees the word “pupils” today.

I also am annoyed at the misuse of the word “referendum.”

Voters don’t approve or defeat a referendum. They approve a school board spending request or reject a city council bond proposal in a referendum.

I have grown accustomed to society’s misuse of the verbs “lie” and “lay” but not in print.

A news story and headline a few years ago reported, “The woman laid in the ditch.” No, she lay there.

I am fully aware readers may say I am like a pot calling a kettle black because I have been heard saying “that too yet” and have spoken and written needless words.

You probably are saying, “Dose, you dummkopf, the word ‘fully’ in your last sentence is totally needless, absolutely annoying and literally drives me up a wall.”