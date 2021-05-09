As I See It: J. Lo and A-Rod say 'It's over'

Have you recovered from the devastating news that singer Jennifer Lopez and retired performance-enhanced baseballer Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez — aka J.Lo and A-Rod — broke up? Especially when we haven’t recovered from learning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits.
Didn’t you feel the J. Lo/A-Rod and the Kim/Kanye pairings were matches made in Heaven? As in these biblical pairs?
- Adam and Eve. Aside from Adam occasionally grumbling that Eve made him eat forbidden fruit and wondering what he could have gotten for an arm and a leg instead of a rib, there is no record of them having a disagreement.
- Jacob and Rachel. Although they were first cousins, Jake insisted on marrying Rachel despite the fact he had to work for his uncle/father-in-law, Laban, 14 years and first had to marry Rachel’s older sister, Leah.. Not “had to” as in shotgun wedding but because Uncle Laban said that was how it was going to be. Evidently, there was a dearth of suitors for Leah’s hand.
- Samson and Delilah. Well, that didn’t end well after Samson got a haircut. Nevertheless, after Samson’s demise, his fellow Israelites continued to venerate him, much as fans of Western movies revere Randolph Scott.
- Joseph and Mary. After their son was born on Christmas, Joe and Mary were visited by a group of shepherds who said they had seen the light and came to look at the baby. The shepherds told Joe and Mary that earlier that evening they heard The Herald Angels sing and thought their voices were heavenly.
Didn’t you view J. Lo and A-Rod in the same light as those 30 B.C. lovebirds Tony and Cleo? They were portrayed in a movie by an equally revered couple, Liz Taylor and Dick Burton. There was a hot couple. Married, divorced, married, divorced. Well, Liz had a problem with husbands. She changed husbands almost as often as she changed underwear.
Probably the ultimate love story of modern times is of that English duo, Liz and Phil, who lived royally at the expense of British taxpayers for 73 years.
Americans have always had soft spots in their hearts for loving couples. Take George and Martha Washington, John and Abigail Adams, Jim and Dolly Madison. The Reagans, Bushes and Obamas were cute couples. Donald and Milania Trump held hands in public when Donald wasn’t tweeting in private. Then there were Bill Clinton and Gennifer Flowers. Oops, that’s a typo. That should have read Monica Lewinsky. No, wait, the name is Hillary, isn’t it?
Movie star romances have long captured the hearts of fans. Young people probably never heard of Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn. They were the talk of the town in their day. Some fans today continue to feel sad that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston went their separate ways.
Another popular couple are Blondie (nee Boopadoop) and Dagwood Bumstead. They have been together 91 years and continue to live in harmony with their 89-year-old dog and two 80-year-old teenage children.
Have you ever wondered if the Bumsteads’ son Alexander will ever be referred to as A-Bum?
