As I See It: J. Lo and A-Rod say 'It's over'

Didn’t you view J. Lo and A-Rod in the same light as those 30 B.C. lovebirds Tony and Cleo? They were portrayed in a movie by an equally revered couple, Liz Taylor and Dick Burton. There was a hot couple. Married, divorced, married, divorced. Well, Liz had a problem with husbands. She changed husbands almost as often as she changed underwear.

Probably the ultimate love story of modern times is of that English duo, Liz and Phil, who lived royally at the expense of British taxpayers for 73 years.

Americans have always had soft spots in their hearts for loving couples. Take George and Martha Washington, John and Abigail Adams, Jim and Dolly Madison. The Reagans, Bushes and Obamas were cute couples. Donald and Milania Trump held hands in public when Donald wasn’t tweeting in private. Then there were Bill Clinton and Gennifer Flowers. Oops, that’s a typo. That should have read Monica Lewinsky. No, wait, the name is Hillary, isn’t it?

Movie star romances have long captured the hearts of fans. Young people probably never heard of Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn. They were the talk of the town in their day. Some fans today continue to feel sad that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston went their separate ways.