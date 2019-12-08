As I See It: It's a Christmas tree

A few weeks ago, The Journal Times ran a story and photos of the holiday tree on Monument Square.

The next day Milwaukee television stations ran stories on Milwaukee’s Christmas tree.

And then Gov. Tony Evers said the evergreen in the Capitol is a holiday tree, reversing the decision of former Gov. Scott Walker, who said it was a Christmas tree, reversing the practice of calling it a holiday tree since 1985.

I have been on this planet more than a few years and have always had a Christmas tree.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a recent brief conversation with State Rep. Greta Neubauer (how’s that for being a name-dropper?), I said, “When you see Tony, tell him I have a Christmas tree, not a holiday tree.”

She said she would, then added she likes Evers’s stress on science. Evers, in changing the designation to holiday tree said we should “celebrate science.”

The Gov asked school children to send science-related ornaments for the tree. I’m not sure if that’s a dig at Walker under whose administration the Department of Natural Resources lost science-related people such as biologists, ecologists and engineers.