As I See It: It's a Christmas tree

A few weeks ago, The Journal Times ran a story and photos of the holiday tree on Monument Square.
The next day Milwaukee television stations ran stories on Milwaukee’s Christmas tree.
And then Gov. Tony Evers said the evergreen in the Capitol is a holiday tree, reversing the decision of former Gov. Scott Walker, who said it was a Christmas tree, reversing the practice of calling it a holiday tree since 1985.
I have been on this planet more than a few years and have always had a Christmas tree.
In a recent brief conversation with State Rep. Greta Neubauer (how’s that for being a name-dropper?), I said, “When you see Tony, tell him I have a Christmas tree, not a holiday tree.”
She said she would, then added she likes Evers’s stress on science. Evers, in changing the designation to holiday tree said we should “celebrate science.”
The Gov asked school children to send science-related ornaments for the tree. I’m not sure if that’s a dig at Walker under whose administration the Department of Natural Resources lost science-related people such as biologists, ecologists and engineers.
I have never been good at science whether it was dissecting earthworms, understanding physics or figuring how to open wrapped single pieces of cheese. So I have high respect for scientists and I support the efforts of the DNR. I’m for wetlands preservation and restoration, want to breathe clean air and drink clear water, believe in protecting wildlife, dislike fracking, etc.
But as far as I’m concerned, if school children send in a million science-related ornaments, it will still be a Christmas tree. The reason it is standing there is because Christmas is near. No other religion but Christianity puts up evergreen trees (or facsimiles) this time of the year. Some say the tradition dates back to the Seventh or Eighth Century, others say it dates to the 1500s in Germany or Latvia, some attribute it to Martin Luther. Anyway, it’s always been a Christmas tree. Germans call it a Weihnachtsbaum, which means Christmas tree, not holiday tree.
Non-believers or people of other faiths are free to call them holiday trees. But when I see lighted, decorated trees on Monument Square or at Milwaukee’s City Hall, Rockefeller Center and the White House, I see Christmas trees.
